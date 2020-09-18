Dr. Peter Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hui, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
Sutter Pacific Med Foundation1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 5, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 537-8600
California Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Group2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 345-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Hui has been caring for my dad, in cardiology, for over 25 years. He is not only incredibly experienced and renowned in his field he is also a wonderful, caring person that listens to his patients needs, responds in a timely manner and genuinely cares. He is am amazing cardiologist! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Hui, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Ucsf Medical Center/Stanford Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California, Irvine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hui has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hui speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
