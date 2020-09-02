Dr. Hugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Hugh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Hugh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Palma, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and Lakewood Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hugh works at
Office3650 South St, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (866) 592-2199
Good Life Medical Group La Palma5451 La Palma Ave Ste 16, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (562) 602-8841
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Hugh has been my primary physician for 25yrs. His bedside manner, professionalism, and availability have been the primary reason for my continued patronage. It's my privilege to be served by him and to call him my physician he cares. Thank you, Dr. Hugh.
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1316035082
- University Tex Med School
- Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Hugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hugh works at
Dr. Hugh speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.