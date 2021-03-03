Overview

Dr. Peter Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Umass Memorial Medical Group in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.