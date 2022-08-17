Dr. Peter Hsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hsin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hsin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Dr. Hsin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nicholas Dunkas MD & Assoc.708 Church St Ste 216, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 773-5544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsin?
I've seen Dr. Hsin for the last decade for my ADHD and I can't say enough positive things about him. He's smart, technologically savvy, easy to work with, and deeply, unfailing lovely.
About Dr. Peter Hsin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811197940
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsin works at
Dr. Hsin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.