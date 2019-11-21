Dr. Peter Hosein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hosein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hosein, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hosein is an excellent doctor and person. My first visit he made me feel very calm and secure when giving me my diagnosis and treatment plan. He made sure we understood everything. Him and his team have always been very on top of my treatment and my progress. I can always contact him/his team if I have any questions or concerns and I always get great and efficient help. I feel Dr. Hosein, alejandra and the rest of the team have been a godsend for me during this process. He cares for his patient and I am very grateful for having him as my doctor.
About Dr. Peter Hosein, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154531838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosein accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosein.
