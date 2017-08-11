Dr. Peter Hon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hon, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Hon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hon works at
Locations
EMU Health8340 WOODHAVEN BLVD, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (929) 264-7733MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tristate Vascular Care PC1060 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (718) 626-0707
Surgical Specialists of Greater New York3016 30th Dr, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 626-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hon is an incredible surgeon! Super nice, down to earth, excellent doctor!! Highly recommend him to others!
About Dr. Peter Hon, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Cantonese
- 1487894382
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- North Shore Lij Health System
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell U NY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hon has seen patients for Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hon speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.