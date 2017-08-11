Overview

Dr. Peter Hon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hon works at EMU Health in Ridgewood, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.