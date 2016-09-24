Dr. Peter Holzwarth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzwarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Holzwarth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Holzwarth, MD is an Other Provider in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Other, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 496-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor. We had good results and both children went to him from birth through teenager. Cares about their health.
- Other
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Kaleida Health Sys Chldrn Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Holzwarth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzwarth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzwarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzwarth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzwarth.
