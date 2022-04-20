Dr. Peter Holliday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Holliday, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Holliday, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with UPMC - Presbyterian
Locations
Holliday Peter O III MD Office420 Charter Blvd Ste 402, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 474-0394
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Holliday has operated on me 5 times in 11 years and he has the same great staff for the whole 11 years and they are a team and very special. Doctor Holliday is a great communicator and explains everything to you. I have also had 2 mylograms and 4 nerve blocks from dr Holliday. Takes X-rays every visit if needed and shows you them. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my neck and back surgeries. When you are in hospital for a stay he’ll come see you usually twice a day. My neck and back surgeries are a scary time in life and he and his great staff make it as easy as a surgery can be. Thank you
About Dr. Peter Holliday, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194799056
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliday has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holliday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliday has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.