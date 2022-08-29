Overview

Dr. Peter Hoepfner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Hoepfner works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL and Lake Bluff, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.