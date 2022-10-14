Overview

Dr. Peter Hino, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Hino works at Dermatology Center Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.