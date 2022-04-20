Dr. Peter Hinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hinh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pearland, TX.
Dr. Hinh works at
Locations
Pearland Multispecialty Group10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 913-1352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Completed my five year medical program for Prostate Cancer.
About Dr. Peter Hinh, MD
- Urology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033404629
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Houston
- Urology
