Dr. Peter Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hines, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hines works at
Locations
Ascension Seton Williamson201 Seton Pkwy, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 451-5800
Georgetown201 Fm 971, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 451-5800
Cedar Park1720 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 451-5800
Central Texas Kidney Assoc PA408 W 45th St, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 451-5800
- 5 2906 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 260-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This office seems to really care about the health of their patients; not just trying to make a buck! Great staff!
About Dr. Peter Hines, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932244506
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.