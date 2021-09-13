Dr. Peter Hinderberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinderberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hinderberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Hinderberger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BERN / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Hinderberger works at
Locations
-
1
Peter Hinderrberger MD PA4801 Yellowwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 367-6263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinderberger?
Excellent provider. I saw Dr H. In 2006 at Ruscombe Mansion. He did a complete Physical & Emotional assessment, then referred me to the appropriate provider at Ruscombe to do further Care, which was acupuncture & bio-meridian testing; that testing finds (more) problems inside the body not detected by traditional blood work or imaging. Dr Hinderberger is compassionate & gives you medical diagnoses & health information in great detail in terms easily understood. I loved meeting with him & the entire experience.
About Dr. Peter Hinderberger, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1588756472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BERN / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinderberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinderberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinderberger works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinderberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinderberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinderberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinderberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.