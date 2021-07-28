Overview

Dr. Peter Hilaris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Colloege Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Hilaris works at Peter B. Hilaris, DPM in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.