Dr. Peter Hester, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Hester, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Hester works at
Locations
Lexington Clinic700 Bob O Link Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hester is a excellent Doctor withoutstanding bedside manners. After visiting 3 different doctors I was referred to him and he was able to make a accurate diagnosis and complete surgery to repair my knee. Every step of the way I was treated with dignity and respect. His PA is also very nice.
About Dr. Peter Hester, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Hester works at
