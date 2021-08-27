Overview

Dr. Peter Heit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Heit works at GENERAL VASCULAR SURGICAL in Denville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.