Dr. Peter Heit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Heit, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Heit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Heit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Denville Assocs/Internal Mdcn16 Pocono Rd Ste 310, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-7570
-
2
Saint Clare's Denville Hospital25 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heit?
He has been my family Doctor for at least 35 years. His knowledge is far beyond his specialty and we have consulted with him and he has provided us with the correct compass. Above all he is compassionate
About Dr. Peter Heit, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912952763
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heit works at
Dr. Heit has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.