Dr. Peter Heilbroner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Heilbroner, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Heilbroner works at
Locations
Neurology Group of Bergen County1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 208, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-0868Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like Dr. Heilbroner asked all the right questions and more importantly listened to the answers. There was never a sense of rushing through questions or dismissiveness just to get to the next patient. Overall it was a positive experience for my son and I.
About Dr. Peter Heilbroner, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861453011
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York University Med Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heilbroner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilbroner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilbroner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilbroner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilbroner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilbroner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilbroner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.