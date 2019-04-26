Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. H'Doubler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. H'Doubler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Josephs Medical Group5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 675, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (678) 843-5408Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. H'Doubler?
Dr H’Doubler performed a AAA stent on me 15 years ago-great care and I’m still vertical. really great doctor
About Dr. Peter H'Doubler, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1629038476
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. H'Doubler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. H'Doubler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. H'Doubler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. H'Doubler works at
Dr. H'Doubler has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. H'Doubler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. H'Doubler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. H'Doubler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. H'Doubler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. H'Doubler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.