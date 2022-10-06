Overview

Dr. Peter Hanson, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Grossmont Orthopaedic Medical Group in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.