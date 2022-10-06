Dr. Peter Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Hanson, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
Grossmont Orthopaedics5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 256, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
Dr. Hanson is the best of the best. He replaced my left hip and will be doing the right hip in the near future. He is very busy and sometimes the wait times are long. He is a very kind caring physician. The surgery was letter perfect. I am grateful to have my mobility back.
About Dr. Peter Hanson, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841216603
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research Institute
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine
- Occidental College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanson speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.