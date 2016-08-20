Dr. Hannoush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Hannoush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Hannoush, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Hannoush works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Podiatric Foot and Ankle Surgeon LLC380 Sutton Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hannoush?
Excellent doctor with fantastic bedside manner. He shared me more details than any other endocrinologist that I had seen in the past and was clearly very experienced with my Graves decease. Overall a fantastic experience.
About Dr. Peter Hannoush, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184760811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannoush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannoush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannoush works at
Dr. Hannoush has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannoush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hannoush speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannoush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannoush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannoush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannoush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.