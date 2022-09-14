See All Radiation Oncologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Peter Han, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. 

Dr. Han works at ProHEALTH Radiation Oncology in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    ProHEALTH Radiation Oncology
    896 OLD COUNTRY RD, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 727-5469
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ProHEALTH Radiation Oncology
    700 Stewart Ave # 103, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 393-3677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Cancer
Brain Radiation Treatment
Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Methods Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2022
    When I met Dr. Han during my first visit, he was enthusiastic, welcoming, and he put me at ease by thoroughly explaining why my radiation was recommended, and what will happen during the treatments. I had 22 treatments, and every Monday, Dr Han would ask how I was feeling and would examine me. He answered all my questions and always offered me encouragement each week. The entire staff at Garden City was excellent! The radiation therapists were very compassionate and cheerful, and they did their best to make me feel comfortable. I recommend Dr Han and his therapists: Ben, Larry, Kim, and Eva, and his nurse Catherine, to anyone who needs radiation treatments.
    Marianne Abene — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Han, MD
    About Dr. Peter Han, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English, Korean
    • 1316921034
    Education & Certifications

    • Radiation Oncology
