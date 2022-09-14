Dr. Peter Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Riverhead, NY.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
ProHEALTH Radiation Oncology896 OLD COUNTRY RD, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-5469Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
ProHEALTH Radiation Oncology700 Stewart Ave # 103, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 393-3677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Dr. Han during my first visit, he was enthusiastic, welcoming, and he put me at ease by thoroughly explaining why my radiation was recommended, and what will happen during the treatments. I had 22 treatments, and every Monday, Dr Han would ask how I was feeling and would examine me. He answered all my questions and always offered me encouragement each week. The entire staff at Garden City was excellent! The radiation therapists were very compassionate and cheerful, and they did their best to make me feel comfortable. I recommend Dr Han and his therapists: Ben, Larry, Kim, and Eva, and his nurse Catherine, to anyone who needs radiation treatments.
About Dr. Peter Han, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Korean
- 1316921034
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
