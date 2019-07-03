Overview

Dr. Peter Hallowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Hallowell works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.