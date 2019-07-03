Dr. Peter Hallowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Hallowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-4811
University of Virginia Health System1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2150MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hallowell operated on my gallbladder July 1st and he did a wonderful job he is a wonderful man and I know that he loves God and I know that he loves his patients and that he takes very good care of them this man has become a very good part of my life I'll never forget him
About Dr. Peter Hallowell, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Dr. Hallowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hallowell works at
Dr. Hallowell has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.