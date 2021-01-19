See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Peter Haines, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Haines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

Dr. Haines works at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palmetto Health-USC Plastic Surgery
    300 Palmetto Health Pkwy Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 907-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Dr. Haines and his team are awesome! They were very helpful and easy to get in touch with. Dr. Haines is so kind and made me feel comfortable before and after the procedure. I am so thankful I chose him to perform my breast augmentation. They turned out so great!
    Hannah — Jan 19, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Haines, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568476711
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Vt
    Residency
    • U Va Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haines works at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Haines’s profile.

    Dr. Haines has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

