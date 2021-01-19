Overview

Dr. Peter Haines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Haines works at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.