Dr. Haddad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Haddad, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Haddad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Haddad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Health Care Group Pllc5050 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 487-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?
About Dr. Peter Haddad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1033644299
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.