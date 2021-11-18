Dr. Peter Gutierrez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gutierrez, DDS
Dr. Peter Gutierrez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sebastian, FL.
Gutierrez Peter M373 SEBASTIAN BLVD, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 202-9094
Dentistry has changed from personal service to impersonal corporate care in recent years. I was very happy to find a family business who held to the norms of service I love. Where the patient chooses the Dentist and Hygienist and not the other way around. I really appreciated their level of service and knowledge; I was searching so long. Very professional group with heart. Their office is beautiful and their technology is up to date.
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
