Dr. Peter Guresky, MD

Dr. Peter Guresky, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Peter Guresky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.

Dr. Guresky works at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs National Park, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD
Dr. Lorraine Tsui, MD
6 (14)
Locations

  1. 1
    National Park Medical Center
    1910 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 622-1291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • National Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Peter Guresky, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992715700
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guresky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guresky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guresky works at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Guresky’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guresky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guresky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guresky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guresky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

