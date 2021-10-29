Dr. Peter Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gross, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Gross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Visual Field Defects and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 958 County Line Rd Ste 106, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
He projects a feeling of competency and gives you 100% attention when you are with him. One never seems rushed. A very minor complaint is that he runs late.
About Dr. Peter Gross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1487718201
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Migraine, Visual Field Defects and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gross speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.