Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from University of California Irvine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 11180 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 241-8552
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel lucky to have Dr Greene for my urologist. Very good doctor explains everything clearly and treats his patients with dignity and respect. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Greene, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407295942
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of California Irvine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Urology
