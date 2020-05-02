Dr. Peter Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Greenberg, MD
Dr. Peter Greenberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Valor Oncology74000 Country Club Dr Ste D, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 368-2000
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just went in for my consultation, after finding out I had a very rare form of breast cancer. 2 surgeries later during the vivid-19 pandemic, none the less, I find myself in Dr. Greenberg’s office talking about my radiation plan. He was VERY nice, and super sympathetic to my soreness of one incision site that still was healing with stitches and steri-strips. I feel comfortable going forward with Dr. Greenberg as my radiation oncologist during this very upsetting time! He seems great and come very well recommended by my superior surgeon.
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Sepulveda VA Hosp
- Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.