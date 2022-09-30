Overview

Dr. Peter Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, Celiac Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.