Dr. Peter Graze, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Graze works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercoagulable State, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.