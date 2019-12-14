See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Peter Grays, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Grays, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.

Dr. Grays works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Dallas, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Surgical Specialists
    9 Medical Pkwy Ste 102, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Peter E. Grays, M.D. Surgical Center
    1909 Central Dr Ste 202, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 571-4620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dallas Medical Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City North Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    
    About Dr. Peter Grays, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306868716
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbus Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Grays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grays has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

