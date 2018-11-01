Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1892 Buenaventura Blvd, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grandaw?
I had to change my childrens doctor dueto a move from Lodi to Redding. We went from Sutter Health to Here. I cansay i absolutely adore out Sutter doctors and they are top notch. I however LOVE as do my children Dr. Grandaw. He has a great sense of humor and gets down to business. He has even helped me as I have had a hard time finding a doctor here. I strongly recommend him for any child.
About Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013900737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grandaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grandaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grandaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.