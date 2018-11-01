See All Pediatricians in Redding, CA
Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1892 Buenaventura Blvd, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Immunization Administration

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 01, 2018
    I had to change my childrens doctor dueto a move from Lodi to Redding. We went from Sutter Health to Here. I cansay i absolutely adore out Sutter doctors and they are top notch. I however LOVE as do my children Dr. Grandaw. He has a great sense of humor and gets down to business. He has even helped me as I have had a hard time finding a doctor here. I strongly recommend him for any child.
    Redding, CA — Nov 01, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013900737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Grandaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grandaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grandaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grandaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grandaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grandaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grandaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grandaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.