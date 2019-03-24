Dr. Peter Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Gottlieb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Richmond Pulmonary Medicine PC2905 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 818-1234
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
excellent very patient oriented
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750320388
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottlieb speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
