Overview

Dr. Peter Gottlieb, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.