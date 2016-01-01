Overview

Dr. Peter Gordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.