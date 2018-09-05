Overview

Dr. Peter Goldschmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital, Essentia Health - Moose Lake, Essentia Health-Virginia, Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital, Lake View Memorial Hospital, North Shore Health, Rainy Lake Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Goldschmidt works at Orthopaedic Associates in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN and Two Harbors, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.