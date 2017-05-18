Dr. Peter Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Golden, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Golden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
1
OhioGuidestone3500 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (440) 260-8300Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
2
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants25111 Country Club Blvd Ste 290, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Directions (216) 831-6611
3
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants, Willoughby, OH4212 State Route 306 Ste 100, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (216) 831-6611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Takes the time to listen to concerns of both the child and the parents. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Peter Golden, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1588867626
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
