Dr. Peter Golden, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Golden, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Allegheny General Hospital

Dr. Golden works at Ohio Guidestone in Cleveland, OH with other offices in North Olmsted, OH and Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OhioGuidestone
    3500 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 260-8300
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Psychological and Behavioral Consultants
    25111 Country Club Blvd Ste 290, North Olmsted, OH 44070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-6611
    Psychological and Behavioral Consultants, Willoughby, OH
    4212 State Route 306 Ste 100, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-6611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Golden, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588867626
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golden has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

