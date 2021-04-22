Dr. Peter Gochee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gochee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gochee, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Gochee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Saint Luke's Ear Nose & Throat Specialists-North5844 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 880-2675
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have so many wonderful things to say about Dr. Gochee! He was so knowledgeable & down to earth and so good at explaining everything so we understood. We were able to get in with him quickly & when we arrived at our appointment we hardly had any wait time.
About Dr. Peter Gochee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
