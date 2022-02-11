See All Psychiatrists in Atlantis, FL
Dr. Peter Gobar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Gobar, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Gobar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Gobar works at JFK Medical Center GME Program in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
Dr. Lindsay Israel, MD
6 (35)
View Profile
Dr. David Hu, MD
Dr. David Hu, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
Dr. Karen Severson, MD
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    JFK Medical Center
    5301 S Congress Ave, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7300
  2. 2
    Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches
    8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 532-1462
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gobar?

    Feb 11, 2022
    I just had my first visit with Dr. Gobar. I felt supported and listened to the moment we began speaking. His suggestions were explained clearly and I felt confident that he has my best interests uppermost in his medical options for me.. I recommend him without hesitation.. Thank you Dr. Gobar …
    gw.. Boynton Beach — Feb 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Gobar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Gobar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gobar to family and friends

    Dr. Gobar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gobar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Gobar, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Gobar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164408761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Transylvania University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Gobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gobar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gobar has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Gobar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.