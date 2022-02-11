Dr. Peter Gobar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Gobar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
JFK Medical Center5301 S Congress Ave, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 965-7300
Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 532-1462Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first visit with Dr. Gobar. I felt supported and listened to the moment we began speaking. His suggestions were explained clearly and I felt confident that he has my best interests uppermost in his medical options for me.. I recommend him without hesitation.. Thank you Dr. Gobar …
About Dr. Peter Gobar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- University Of Kentucky
- Transylvania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gobar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gobar has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gobar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gobar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gobar.
