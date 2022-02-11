Overview

Dr. Peter Gobar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Gobar works at JFK Medical Center GME Program in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.