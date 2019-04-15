Dr. Giammanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Giammanco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeanes Hospital Womens Imaging Center8380 Old York Rd Ste 100, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 517-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jeanes Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giammanco?
Need dr giammanco back !!! Can’t replace him . My family has so many medical issues and we can’t find anyone like him anywhere . My dad and mother’s health have deteriorated without him . My children need him and mostly I need him
About Dr. Peter Giammanco, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1275691982
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giammanco accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giammanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giammanco works at
Dr. Giammanco speaks Amharic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giammanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giammanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giammanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giammanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.