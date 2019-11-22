Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerszten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Gerszten works at
Locations
University Neurosurgical Assoc200 Lothrop St Ste B-400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0958
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Cole
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

l traveled from erie pa. on oct. 16 to have surgery on a herniated l-4 disc. the disc interfered with my sciatica nerve. the pain was unbearable in my hip and down my lower left leg. Dr. Greszten performed the surgery and i have my quality of life back pain free. He saved my life,Also the care and his staff were wonderful.
About Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891768883
Education & Certifications
- UPMC
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerszten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerszten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerszten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerszten works at
Dr. Gerszten has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spine Fracture Treatment and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerszten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerszten speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerszten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerszten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerszten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerszten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.