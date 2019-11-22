Overview

Dr. Peter Gerszten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Cole, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gerszten works at University Neurosurgical Assoc in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Spine Fracture Treatment and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.