Dr. Peter Germscheid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Germscheid works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

