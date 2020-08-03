Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerbino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Gerbino works at
Locations
Monterey Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine900 Cass St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 574-8425
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just came across these reviews. Interesting, as I’ve had nothing but excellent care from Dr. Gerbino and found the staff very cooperative
About Dr. Peter Gerbino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine - Boston Stockholm Sports Med
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Naval Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - M.D.
- Stanford University - A.B. Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerbino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerbino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerbino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gerbino speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerbino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerbino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerbino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerbino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.