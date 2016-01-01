Dr. Peter Georgio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Georgio, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Georgio, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Dr. Georgio works at
Locations
PMI Primary Care & Urgent Care1010 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 376-6262
Practice400 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-3461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Georgio, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Georgio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Georgio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgio works at
Dr. Georgio speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.