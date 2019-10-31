See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Edison, NJ and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Gemelli works at Coastal Rehabilitation Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Back Institute
    2800 Ashton Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412 (910) 794-8892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylitis
Herniated Disc
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Nephropathy
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipedema
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Cord Injury
Spondylosis
Sports Injuries
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Trigger Point Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 31, 2019
    After seeing three different "pain" doctors for my back injury....I finally found Dr. Gemelli who actually LISTENED to me and "thought carefully" about my symptoms and I am 95% pain free now! I would recommend him VERY highly to anyone with back issues. He is a very kind man...but more than that I respect his skill and knowledge immensely. Thank you, Dr. Gemelli.
    Pat Holsten — Oct 31, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD
    About Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770783805
    Education & Certifications

    • Non Surgical Orthopaedics
    • East Carolina University School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc
    • Ross University School of Medicine, Edison, NJ
    • Quinnipac University
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gemelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gemelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gemelli works at Coastal Rehabilitation Medicine in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gemelli's profile.

    Dr. Gemelli has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gemelli on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemelli.

