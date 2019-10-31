Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine, Edison, NJ and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Gemelli works at
Locations
Independence Back Institute2800 Ashton Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 794-8892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings & Reviews
After seeing three different "pain" doctors for my back injury....I finally found Dr. Gemelli who actually LISTENED to me and "thought carefully" about my symptoms and I am 95% pain free now! I would recommend him VERY highly to anyone with back issues. He is a very kind man...but more than that I respect his skill and knowledge immensely. Thank you, Dr. Gemelli.
About Dr. Peter Gemelli, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770783805
Education & Certifications
- Non Surgical Orthopaedics
- East Carolina University School Of Medicine, Greenville, Nc
- Ross University School of Medicine, Edison, NJ
- Quinnipac University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gemelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gemelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gemelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gemelli works at
Dr. Gemelli has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
