See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Geldner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Geldner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Geldner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Geldner works at The Geldner Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Geldner Center
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste E, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 981-4440
  2. 2
    The Geldner Center
    908 N Elm St Ste 314, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 981-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geldner?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Had both eyes done. 2 years out and could not be happier!! Found staff helpful and professional. Dr. Geldner know his craft. Can he be abrupt? Sure but I wasn’t looking for a date! I wanted someone who knew what he was doing and would help me feel better about myself.
    Laurie — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Geldner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Geldner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geldner to family and friends

    Dr. Geldner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geldner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Geldner, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Geldner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497866289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Geldner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geldner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geldner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geldner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Geldner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.