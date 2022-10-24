Dr. Peter Geldner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geldner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Geldner, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Geldner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Geldner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Geldner Center680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste E, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 981-4440
-
2
The Geldner Center908 N Elm St Ste 314, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (312) 981-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geldner?
Had both eyes done. 2 years out and could not be happier!! Found staff helpful and professional. Dr. Geldner know his craft. Can he be abrupt? Sure but I wasn’t looking for a date! I wanted someone who knew what he was doing and would help me feel better about myself.
About Dr. Peter Geldner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1497866289
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geldner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geldner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geldner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geldner works at
Dr. Geldner speaks Polish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geldner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geldner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geldner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geldner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.