Overview

Dr. Peter Gates, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gates works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.