Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Austin3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend anyone who needs an orthopedic with Dr. García im seeing him for years and he is very concern with his patients.
About Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881698876
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
