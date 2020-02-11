Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Central Coast Inpatient Consultants1400 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3968
Hancock Health Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 200, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3968
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him a few times and he is the best doctor of his kind. I’m very pleased with him!
About Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437273687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
