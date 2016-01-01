Overview

Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine



Dr. Garcia works at Peter V. Garcia, M.D. P.A. in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.